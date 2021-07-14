EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 41,315 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,315 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of The Allstate worth $24,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $131.56. 21,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.20. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

