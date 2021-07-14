EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $620.00 Price Target at Citigroup

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $520.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $536.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $246.01 and a one year high of $542.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,781 shares of company stock valued at $80,277,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

