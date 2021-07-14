EPR Properties to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years.

EPR stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

