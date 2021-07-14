Equifax (EFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EFX opened at $245.06 on Wednesday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $248.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.96.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

