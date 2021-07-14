Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Trading Down 0.9%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. Approximately 53,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

