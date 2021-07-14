Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advantest Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Advantest in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $855.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.39 million. Advantest had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 28.26%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATEYY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Advantest stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. Advantest has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.46.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

