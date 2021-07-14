Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for loanDepot, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LDI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

loanDepot stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

