Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 532,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

