ESBC (ESBC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $39,359.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $400,152.88 and approximately $39,359.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,004,645 coins and its circulating supply is 28,725,311 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

