Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 373,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.