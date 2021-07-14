Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Capitalization Hits $259,001.67

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $259,001.67 and $27,270.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.74 or 0.06059384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00138578 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,055,975 coins and its circulating supply is 184,026,562 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

