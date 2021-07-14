Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $308,185.53 and $90.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00009388 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.38 or 0.00851049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005384 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

