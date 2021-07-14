Etherparty Achieves Market Cap of $854,222.75 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $854,222.75 and $86,541.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00051599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.24 or 0.00853615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005344 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.