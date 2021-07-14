Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 902,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,852. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

