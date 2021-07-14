Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stake Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Everest Re Group worth $155,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,051.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 14,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

RE traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $244.81. The company had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.75. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

