Everex Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $295,393.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.89 or 0.00850883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars.

