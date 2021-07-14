EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.60. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,829,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after purchasing an additional 687,461 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.