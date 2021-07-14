EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.48. EVI Industries shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 23,167 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.92 million, a P/E ratio of 297.70 and a beta of 0.85.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EVI Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EVI Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EVI Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EVI Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EVI Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

