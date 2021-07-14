EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.48. EVI Industries shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 23,167 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.92 million, a P/E ratio of 297.70 and a beta of 0.85.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.67%.
About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
