EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Short Interest Up 319.9% in June

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, an increase of 319.9% from the June 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,690,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVIO opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. EVIO has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

