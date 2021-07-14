EVO Payments, Inc. (NYSE:EVOP) CAO Anthony J. Radesca Sells 25,746 Shares

EVO Payments, Inc. (NYSE:EVOP) CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

