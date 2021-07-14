EVO Payments, Inc. (NYSE:EVOP) CAO Anthony J. Radesca Sells 25,746 Shares

EVO Payments, Inc. (NYSE:EVOP) CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58.
Shares of EVOP stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99.
EVO Payments Company Profile
Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.