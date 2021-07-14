ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $598,974.78 and $7,777.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007998 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001611 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

