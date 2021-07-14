Exeedme Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and $279,738.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00116220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00151177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,837.50 or 0.99969214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.07 or 0.00953106 BTC.

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,612,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

