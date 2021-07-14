EXMR FDN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29,720.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $111,232.12 and $29,720.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00094138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00051512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.38 or 0.00848383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

