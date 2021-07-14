Exosis (EXO) Achieves Market Cap of $17,768.28

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a market capitalization of $17,768.28 and $2.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,816.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,985.01 or 0.06048781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.47 or 0.01418401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.00398222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00137712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.00 or 0.00618600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00403114 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.57 or 0.00315599 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

