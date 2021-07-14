Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Melvin Capital Management LP

Melvin Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,100,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 8,327,339 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for about 5.0% of Melvin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Melvin Capital Management LP owned 3.47% of Expedia Group worth $877,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $162.64. 89,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

