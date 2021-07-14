Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report $148.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $156.60 million. Exterran posted sales of $171.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $647.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.10 million to $655.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $785.17 million, with estimates ranging from $745.60 million to $862.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $136.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

EXTN opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Exterran has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,452,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew James Way purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

