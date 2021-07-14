extraDNA (XDNA) Trading 21.2% Higher This Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 34.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $721,963.46 and approximately $249,888.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,978.29 or 0.99942846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.89 or 0.01254326 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00353147 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00375817 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004996 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009219 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

