F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 66,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 150,108 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,037,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 89,222 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.