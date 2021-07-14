Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) will post sales of $27.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.43 billion. Facebook posted sales of $18.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $116.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.25 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.20 billion to $147.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Facebook.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.06, for a total value of $27,291,538.00. Insiders sold 1,302,268 shares of company stock worth $435,513,874 over the last 90 days.

NYSE FB opened at $352.09 on Wednesday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

