Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) will post sales of $27.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.43 billion. Facebook posted sales of $18.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $116.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.25 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.20 billion to $147.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Facebook.
In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.06, for a total value of $27,291,538.00. Insiders sold 1,302,268 shares of company stock worth $435,513,874 over the last 90 days.
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
