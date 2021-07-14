FairGame (FAIR) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $699,034.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

