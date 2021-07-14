FairGame (FAIR) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. FairGame has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $620,599.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002414 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006265 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00095440 BTC.

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

