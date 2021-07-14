Falcon Project (FNT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $38,411.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00114300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00151777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,983.63 or 1.00179405 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00959439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

