Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 686,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Farmland Partners by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Farmland Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FPI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of FPI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,166. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $382.42 million, a PE ratio of 426.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

