FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Short Interest Down 99.5% in June

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 5,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,514. FAST Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61.

In other FAST Acquisition news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,467,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 365,000 shares of company stock worth $4,904,900 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $23,475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $20,658,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 1,254,058 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,457,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,005,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

