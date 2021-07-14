Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $788,505.41 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $788,505.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $674,996.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,016,388.81.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,346,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,314. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Fastly by 20.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

