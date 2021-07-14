Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

FSLY stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,107,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,839 shares of company stock worth $10,347,294. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

