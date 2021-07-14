FDM Group (LON:FDM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,005.56

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,005.56 ($13.14) and traded as high as GBX 1,087.80 ($14.21). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,080 ($14.11), with a volume of 44,864 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDM. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded FDM Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,005.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 38.43.

In other news, insider Sheila Flavell bought 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, with a total value of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

About FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.