Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the June 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $991.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.10.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $50,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 39,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $1,099,142.40. Insiders sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $1,427,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.