Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

FRT stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $118.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,898. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.71. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

