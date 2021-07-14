Feellike (FLL) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,307.89 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00042975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00117935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00153678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,825.73 or 1.00085992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.40 or 0.00955562 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

