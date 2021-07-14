Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $32.64 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00112883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00151474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,520.16 or 1.00055763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00954338 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

