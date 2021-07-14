Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $181.95 million and $18.86 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00051313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00855101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

