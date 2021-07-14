Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Shares Down 1.7%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.84 and last traded at $85.84. 215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.30.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

