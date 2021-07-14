Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.99. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 356,696 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

