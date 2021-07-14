Financial Architects Inc Acquires 19,566 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.15% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $29,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.32. 1,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,059. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.61. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $106.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

