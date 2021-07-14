Financial Architects Inc Acquires 2,731 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Health & Science University boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,823,000 after acquiring an additional 629,378 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,301,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after buying an additional 121,031 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,467,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,913,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.05. 10,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,037. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40.

