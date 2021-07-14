Financial Architects Inc Acquires 9,119 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 507.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, reaching $151.09. 71,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock worth $12,769,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.