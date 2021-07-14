Financial Architects Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.62 and a 12-month high of $295.62.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

