Financial Architects Inc Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.3% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,463,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,372,000 after buying an additional 113,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,784,520. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $232.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.