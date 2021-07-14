Financial Architects Inc Has $11.35 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,517. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.